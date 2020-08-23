Cal Guard 132nd engineers construct floating bridge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the California Army National Guard's 132nd Multirole Bridge Company working tirelessly to fulfill a critical California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) mission. Nearly two dozen engineers assembled a 100-foot improved ribbon bridge (IRB) beside the condemned Cache Creek Canyon Low Water Bridge in Rumsey, Yolo County, Aug. 23, 2020. Using two ramp bays and two interior bays, the floating bridge will allow emergency vehicles quicker access to battle the ongoing LNU Lightning Complex fire that has consumed nearly 330,000 acres in less than a week. This a a repeat mission for the132nd, a unit of the 579th Engineer Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade. It built the same bridge in the same area in 2018 and 2015. The modern, foldable, aluminum system is capable of transporting heavy military equipment such as loaded heavy equipment transporters (HETs), wheeled or tracked combat vehicles, and other various military trucks. It can easily withstand the weight of civilian fire trucks, fire engines, ambulances, or similar vehicles. The Cache Creek Canyon Low-Water Bridge, also known as Rayhouse Road Bridge, was built in 1930 but closed in 2009. It’s closure severely hampered CAL FIRE’s ability to fight fires in an area prone to wildfires. The bridge’s structure deteriorated significantly over the years, forcing emergency response personnel to take extra hours to respond to wildfires. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)