    USS Princeton Sailors conduct small boat operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200818-N-OW019-0037 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 18, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) conduct small boat operations during a drill. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764419
    VIRIN: 200818-N-OW019-0037
    Filename: DOD_107956299
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Sailors conduct small boat operations, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    CG 59
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11
    USS Princeton (CG 59)
    Forged by the Sea

