MUNRO FLIGHT OPERATIONS

200815-N-UM706-002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) transits through the Pacific Ocean, while an MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 flies overhead. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)