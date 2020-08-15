Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUNRO FLIGHT OPERATIONS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200815-N-UM706-002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2020) Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL 755) transits through the Pacific Ocean, while an MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 flies overhead. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764400
    VIRIN: 200815-N-UM706-002
    Filename: DOD_107956059
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MUNRO FLIGHT OPERATIONS, by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

