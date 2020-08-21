Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescue two crew members after dredge vessel fire

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two crew members after the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd caught fire Aug. 21, 2020, in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The crew members were transported to the Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764393
    VIRIN: 200821-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_107956009
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescue two crew members after dredge vessel fire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

