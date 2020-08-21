Coast Guard rescue two crew members after dredge vessel fire

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two crew members after the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd caught fire Aug. 21, 2020, in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The crew members were transported to the Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764393
|VIRIN:
|200821-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107956009
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
