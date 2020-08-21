Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2020 Group Sail

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200821-N-LI768-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2020) Multinational navy ships and a submarine steam in formation during a group sail off the coast of Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020, August 21. “Like-minded nations come together in RIMPAC in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific where all nations enjoy unfettered access to the seas and airways in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) upon which all nations’ economies depend,” said Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Pacific Fleet. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea in the waters surrounding Hawaii. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 22:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764385
    VIRIN: 200821-N-LI768-1001
    Filename: DOD_107955964
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2020 Group Sail, by PO1 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USN
    U.S. Navy
    RIMPAC
    C3F
    PACFLT
    Commander U.S. 3rd Fleet
    INDO-PACOM

