Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pennsylvania ROTC cadets conduct field training exercise prior to commissioning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2019

    Video by 1st Lt. Hutton Jackson and Spc. Amanda Treible

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cadets from ROTC programs at Temple University, Drexel University, Lehigh University and Scranton University conduct field training exercises at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2019
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 14:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 764381
    VIRIN: 190504-A-TC366-813
    Filename: DOD_107955952
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania ROTC cadets conduct field training exercise prior to commissioning, by 1LT Hutton Jackson and SPC Amanda Treible, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    ROTC
    Army
    326th MPAD
    Temple University
    Lehigh University
    Drexel University
    Scranton University
    Hutton Jackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT