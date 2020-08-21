Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members and families gathered to pay tribute to nine fallen service members of Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)