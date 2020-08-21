Service members and families gathered to pay tribute to nine fallen service members of Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 14:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764378
|VIRIN:
|200821-M-JO645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107955946
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CORONA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HARRIS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MONTEBELLO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|OAK CREEK, WI, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|RIVERSIDE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service, by Sgt Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT