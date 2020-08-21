Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Desiree D King 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Service members and families gathered to pay tribute to nine fallen service members of Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 14:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764378
    VIRIN: 200821-M-JO645-1001
    Filename: DOD_107955946
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: CORONA, CA, US
    Hometown: HARRIS, TX, US
    Hometown: MONTEBELLO, CA, US
    Hometown: OAK CREEK, WI, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CA, US
    Hometown: STOCKTON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    memorial service
    15th MEU
    BLT 1/4
    15thmeurecovery

