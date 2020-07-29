U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade calibrate the M119A3 Howitzer for danger close mission in support of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on July 29, 2020.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Mathew Pous)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764370
|VIRIN:
|200729-A-TF392-524
|Filename:
|DOD_107955836
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Artillery Fire Mission 1, by SPC MATHEW POUS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT