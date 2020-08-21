CPFD watches over Camp Pendleton during fire season

Jeff Cunliffe-Owen, the assistant fire chief and wildland coordinator for the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, speaks on the various ways prescribed burns help the environment and prevent wildland fires on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The firefighters of CPFD cut firebreaks, light prescribed burns and train with firefighters from around Southern California each year in preparation for the fire season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)
