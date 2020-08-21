Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPFD watches over Camp Pendleton during fire season

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Jeff Cunliffe-Owen, the assistant fire chief and wildland coordinator for the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, speaks on the various ways prescribed burns help the environment and prevent wildland fires on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The firefighters of CPFD cut firebreaks, light prescribed burns and train with firefighters from around Southern California each year in preparation for the fire season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 23:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764367
    VIRIN: 200821-M-CA666-1001
    Filename: DOD_107955360
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Fire Prevention
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Marine Corps Installations West
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department
    Supporting the Warfighter
    Prescribed Burns
    Fire Breaks
    Fire Season 2020
    MCI_Aest

