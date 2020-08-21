CPFD watches over Camp Pendleton during fire season

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jeff Cunliffe-Owen, the assistant fire chief and wildland coordinator for the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, speaks on the various ways prescribed burns help the environment and prevent wildland fires on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The firefighters of CPFD cut firebreaks, light prescribed burns and train with firefighters from around Southern California each year in preparation for the fire season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)