Arizona National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Utility Helicopters scooped up water from Lake Roosevelt to be used for fire suppression at the nearby Tonto National Forest fire Aug. 21, 2020. The Arizona National Guard is assisting firefighters in the efforts to contain a wildfire that has effected more than 20,000 acres of the national forest.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 21:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764365
|VIRIN:
|200821-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_107955347
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard aviators provide fire suppression support for Tonto National Forest, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
