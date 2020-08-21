Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard aviators provide fire suppression support for Tonto National Forest

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Utility Helicopters scooped up water from Lake Roosevelt to be used for fire suppression at the nearby Tonto National Forest fire Aug. 21, 2020. The Arizona National Guard is assisting firefighters in the efforts to contain a wildfire that has effected more than 20,000 acres of the national forest.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 21:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764365
    VIRIN: 200821-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_107955347
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard aviators provide fire suppression support for Tonto National Forest, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

