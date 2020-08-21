Arizona National Guard aviators provide fire suppression support for Tonto National Forest

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Utility Helicopters scooped up water from Lake Roosevelt to be used for fire suppression at the nearby Tonto National Forest fire Aug. 21, 2020. The Arizona National Guard is assisting firefighters in the efforts to contain a wildfire that has effected more than 20,000 acres of the national forest.