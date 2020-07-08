A Resilient Commander

Lt. Col. Ryan Dahlin is the new commander of the 120th Maintenance Group. Listen as Dahlin talks about his story of resiliency and what his plans are for hopes for in his new position.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 20:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764360
|VIRIN:
|200807-F-XJ318-120
|Filename:
|DOD_107955317
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
