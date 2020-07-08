A Resilient Commander

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Ryan Dahlin is the new commander of the 120th Maintenance Group. Listen as Dahlin talks about his story of resiliency and what his plans are for hopes for in his new position.

