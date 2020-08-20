JBLM supports Travis Air Force Base C-17 evacuation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., arrived at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., in the late and early hours of Aug. 19-20, 2020. JBLM was ready to support Travis AFB with their evacuation efforts to relocate aircraft from the wildfires there. The Travis AFB installation commander ordered evacuations for non-mission essential personnel and their family members following the fires near Fairfield and Vacaville, Calif.