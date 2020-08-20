Four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., arrived at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., in the late and early hours of Aug. 19-20, 2020. JBLM was ready to support Travis AFB with their evacuation efforts to relocate aircraft from the wildfires there. The Travis AFB installation commander ordered evacuations for non-mission essential personnel and their family members following the fires near Fairfield and Vacaville, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764357
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-ZC075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107955265
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBLM supports Travis Air Force Base C-17 evacuation, by SrA Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
