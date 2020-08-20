Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBLM supports Travis Air Force Base C-17 evacuation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Four C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., arrived at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., in the late and early hours of Aug. 19-20, 2020. JBLM was ready to support Travis AFB with their evacuation efforts to relocate aircraft from the wildfires there. The Travis AFB installation commander ordered evacuations for non-mission essential personnel and their family members following the fires near Fairfield and Vacaville, Calif.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764357
    VIRIN: 200820-F-ZC075-1001
    Filename: DOD_107955265
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM supports Travis Air Force Base C-17 evacuation, by SrA Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    evacuation
    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    wild fires
    Team McChord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT