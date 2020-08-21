32nd IBCT Homecoming B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 100 National Guard Soldiers with the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters are greeted by senior Wisconsin leaders at a deployment homecoming ceremony Aug 21, 2020 at Volk Field, Wis. These Soldiers are the last of approximately 150 Soldiers from the 32nd IBCT Headquarters who deployed to Ukraine’s Combat Training Center – Yavoriv last November