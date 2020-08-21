Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd IBCT Homecoming B-Roll

    VOLK FIELD, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Spc. Nathan Metz 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Approximately 100 National Guard Soldiers with the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters are greeted by senior Wisconsin leaders at a deployment homecoming ceremony Aug 21, 2020 at Volk Field, Wis. These Soldiers are the last of approximately 150 Soldiers from the 32nd IBCT Headquarters who deployed to Ukraine’s Combat Training Center – Yavoriv last November

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764350
    VIRIN: 200821-Z-XC605-1001
    Filename: DOD_107955175
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: VOLK FIELD, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd IBCT Homecoming B-Roll, by SPC Nathan Metz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Homecoming
    Wisconsin National Guard
    32nd Infantry
    Infantry
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Red Arrow

