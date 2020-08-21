Approximately 100 National Guard Soldiers with the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters are greeted by senior Wisconsin leaders at a deployment homecoming ceremony Aug 21, 2020 at Volk Field, Wis. These Soldiers are the last of approximately 150 Soldiers from the 32nd IBCT Headquarters who deployed to Ukraine’s Combat Training Center – Yavoriv last November
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764350
|VIRIN:
|200821-Z-XC605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107955175
|Length:
|00:07:53
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 32nd IBCT Homecoming B-Roll, by SPC Nathan Metz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT