    3D MAW Band B-Roll

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) Band perform for Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020. The band performed as part of their mission to provide musical support for military units, civilian community relations, recruiting and troop morale.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764343
    VIRIN: 200820-M-ES316-1000
    Filename: DOD_107955055
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D MAW Band B-Roll, by LCpl Juan Anaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Miramar
    HMH-462
    3D MAW Band

