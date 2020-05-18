Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Leonard Wood Medal of Honor

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Video by Tiffany Wood 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    In honor of #MedalofHonorMonday, Troy Morgan, U.S. Army Engineer Corps Museum director, John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex, tells us about Maj. Gen. Leonard Wood. Wood's Medal of Honor is just one of the many interesting artifacts kept in the museum's vaults.

    Medal of Honor
    Fort Leonard Wood
    Army History
    FLW

