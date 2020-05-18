Maj. Gen. Leonard Wood Medal of Honor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764339" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In honor of #MedalofHonorMonday, Troy Morgan, U.S. Army Engineer Corps Museum director, John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex, tells us about Maj. Gen. Leonard Wood. Wood's Medal of Honor is just one of the many interesting artifacts kept in the museum's vaults.