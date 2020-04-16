video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Physical Endurance Course is one of the many challenges new recruits face during Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood. Follow along with D Company, 1st Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 14th Military Police Brigade, as they complete the course.