    The Physical Endurance Course

    04.16.2020

    Video by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    The Physical Endurance Course is one of the many challenges new recruits face during Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood. Follow along with D Company, 1st Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 14th Military Police Brigade, as they complete the course.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764336
    VIRIN: 200416-A-XZ156-001
    Filename: DOD_107954813
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Physical Endurance Course, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood
    BCT
    Basic Combat Training
    FLW
    PECS

