B-Roll: Warrior Breakfast & Closing Ceremony Supersquad 2020

U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division conduct a warrior breakfast and closing ceremony of the Supersquad 2020 Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 20, 2020. The competition tested the Marines’ skills to determine the best squad within 1st MARDIV and raises the standard of tactical excellence throughout the unit in order to stay ready, lethal, and engaged. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon)
08.21.2020
08.21.2020
B-Roll
|Location:
CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
