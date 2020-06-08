Aerial review during a transition ceremony for the Air Force chief of staff at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Aug. 6, 2020. Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. replaced Gen. David L. Goldfein as the 22nd chief of staff.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764329
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-HK977-485
|Filename:
|DOD_107954794
|Length:
|00:14:34
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerial Review Only - CSAF Transition Ceremony, by TSgt Josh Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT