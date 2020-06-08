Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Review Only - CSAF Transition Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Josh Rosales 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Aerial review during a transition ceremony for the Air Force chief of staff at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Aug. 6, 2020. Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. replaced Gen. David L. Goldfein as the 22nd chief of staff.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764329
    VIRIN: 200806-F-HK977-485
    Filename: DOD_107954794
    Length: 00:14:34
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Review Only - CSAF Transition Ceremony, by TSgt Josh Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Thunderbirds
    CSAF
    Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    aerial review

