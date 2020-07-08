Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    505th Command and Control 2Q Awards Ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Video by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    The 505th Command and Control Wing headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida celebrates it's second quarter awards winners via a prerecorded video.
    The 505th Command and Control Wing (CCW) is the U.S Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control. The wing is made up of a diverse group of Airmen, civilians and contractors who work on many different tasks, but are all dedicated to taking testing, tactics, and training to the operational level by specializing in command and control in air, space, and cyberspace.

    (U.S. Air Force Videographer Deb Henley, editor Keith Keel)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 15:36
    Length: 00:18:56
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    awards
    ACC
    Command and Control
    USAF
    505 CCW Quarterly Awards

