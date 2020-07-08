505th Command and Control 2Q Awards Ceremony

The 505th Command and Control Wing headquartered on Hurlburt Field, Florida celebrates it's second quarter awards winners via a prerecorded video.
The 505th Command and Control Wing (CCW) is the U.S Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control. The wing is made up of a diverse group of Airmen, civilians and contractors who work on many different tasks, but are all dedicated to taking testing, tactics, and training to the operational level by specializing in command and control in air, space, and cyberspace.
(U.S. Air Force Videographer Deb Henley, editor Keith Keel)
