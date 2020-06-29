Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    South Jetty rehabilitation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    The South Jetty Initial stone placement was on June 1, 2020 and will continue through September. This $140 million rehabilitation project was awarded in Aug. 2019 and will continue through Fiscal Year 24. As of June 30, 14 percent of the approximately 400,000 tons of jetty stone has been delivered to South Jetty from the Drake Quarry (Astoria, OR) and Central Oregon Basalt quarry (Madras, OR); and approximately 2,400 tons have been placed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764319
    VIRIN: 200629-A-BM785-393
    Filename: DOD_107954692
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Jetty rehabilitation, by SSG Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Jetty
    Columbia River
    Mouth of the Columbia River
    Columbia River Jetty System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT