The South Jetty Initial stone placement was on June 1, 2020 and will continue through September. This $140 million rehabilitation project was awarded in Aug. 2019 and will continue through Fiscal Year 24. As of June 30, 14 percent of the approximately 400,000 tons of jetty stone has been delivered to South Jetty from the Drake Quarry (Astoria, OR) and Central Oregon Basalt quarry (Madras, OR); and approximately 2,400 tons have been placed.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764319
|VIRIN:
|200629-A-BM785-393
|Filename:
|DOD_107954692
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, South Jetty rehabilitation, by SSG Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT