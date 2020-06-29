South Jetty rehabilitation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The South Jetty Initial stone placement was on June 1, 2020 and will continue through September. This $140 million rehabilitation project was awarded in Aug. 2019 and will continue through Fiscal Year 24. As of June 30, 14 percent of the approximately 400,000 tons of jetty stone has been delivered to South Jetty from the Drake Quarry (Astoria, OR) and Central Oregon Basalt quarry (Madras, OR); and approximately 2,400 tons have been placed.