District 7 PADET Tampa Women's Equality Video

Coast Guard Sector unit members explain what is equality for them Aug. 21, 2020 at Coast Guard Coast Guard Station Cortez and Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby, Florida. The year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, with August 26th being Women's Equality Day. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez.