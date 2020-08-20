Coast Guard Sector unit members explain what is equality for them Aug. 21, 2020 at Coast Guard Coast Guard Station Cortez and Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby, Florida. The year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, with August 26th being Women's Equality Day. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 14:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764315
|VIRIN:
|202108-G-YF993-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_107954681
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|ST PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, District 7 PADET Tampa Women's Equality Video, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT