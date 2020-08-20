Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District 7 PADET Tampa Women's Equality Video

    ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Sector unit members explain what is equality for them Aug. 21, 2020 at Coast Guard Coast Guard Station Cortez and Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby, Florida. The year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, with August 26th being Women's Equality Day. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764315
    VIRIN: 202108-G-YF993-1004
    Filename: DOD_107954681
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ST PETERSBURG, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District 7 PADET Tampa Women's Equality Video, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

