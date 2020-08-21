Dagger Brigade OC/T Recruiting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. James Moyes, 5th Armored Brigade commander, and other Observer Coach/ Trainers demonstrate what its like to be a part of the Army's premiere Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI), training and validating more than 30,000 National Guard and Reserve troops before they deploy to five Combatant Commands, at Fort Bliss, Texas.