    Dagger Brigade OC/T Recruiting

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray and Sgt. John Onuoha

    5th Armored Brigade

    Col. James Moyes, 5th Armored Brigade commander, and other Observer Coach/ Trainers demonstrate what its like to be a part of the Army's premiere Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI), training and validating more than 30,000 National Guard and Reserve troops before they deploy to five Combatant Commands, at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764302
    VIRIN: 200821-A-MT359-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107954533
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dagger Brigade OC/T Recruiting, by SSG Timothy Gray and SGT John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    First Army
    U.S. Army
    Division West
    Dagger Brigade
    5th Armored Brigade
    AIM2

