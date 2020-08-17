Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Welcome New C-130 Home B-Roll

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    200817-N-YO638-1000 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 17, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, C-130 pilots and crew arrive at Naval Air Station Pensacola with the team’s new C-130J Super Hercules, alongside the Blue Angel delta formation. 2020 marks the team’s 50th year utilizing the C-130 as its lead logistics aircraft. The Blue Angels’ previous C-130 “T” model served the team for 17 years and was retired in May of 2019. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764300
    VIRIN: 200817-N-YO638-1000
    Filename: DOD_107954493
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Welcome New C-130 Home B-Roll, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

