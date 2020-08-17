200817-N-YO638-1000 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 17, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, C-130 pilots and crew arrive at Naval Air Station Pensacola with the team’s new C-130J Super Hercules, alongside the Blue Angel delta formation. 2020 marks the team’s 50th year utilizing the C-130 as its lead logistics aircraft. The Blue Angels’ previous C-130 “T” model served the team for 17 years and was retired in May of 2019. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764300
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-YO638-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_107954493
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blue Angels Welcome New C-130 Home B-Roll, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT