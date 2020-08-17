Blue Angels Welcome New C-130 Home B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200817-N-YO638-1000 PENSACOLA, Fla. (August 17, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, C-130 pilots and crew arrive at Naval Air Station Pensacola with the team’s new C-130J Super Hercules, alongside the Blue Angel delta formation. 2020 marks the team’s 50th year utilizing the C-130 as its lead logistics aircraft. The Blue Angels’ previous C-130 “T” model served the team for 17 years and was retired in May of 2019. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/Released)