368th Engineer Battalion Culinary Specialists Compete for Accolades

Soldiers from the 368th Engineer Battalion, Forward Support Company compete in the 2020 Philip A. Connelly Competition to show demonstrate their ability to provide field kitchen support. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's competition is being held virtually, adding another obstacle in the way to success.
|08.15.2020
|08.21.2020 12:50
|Package
|764296
|200815-A-FP115-908
|1
|DOD_107954410
|00:00:59
|LONDONDERRY, NH, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
