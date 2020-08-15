Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    368th Engineer Battalion Culinary Specialists Compete for Accolades

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Video by Spc. Alex Elliot 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 368th Engineer Battalion, Forward Support Company compete in the 2020 Philip A. Connelly Competition to show demonstrate their ability to provide field kitchen support. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's competition is being held virtually, adding another obstacle in the way to success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 12:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764296
    VIRIN: 200815-A-FP115-908
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107954410
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LONDONDERRY, NH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 368th Engineer Battalion Culinary Specialists Compete for Accolades, by SPC Alex Elliot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARC
    Philip A. Connelly
    412th TEC
    368th Eng. FSC
    Cullinary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT