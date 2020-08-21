Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Counter Intel Career Opportunities

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The U.S. Marine Corps Counterintelligence/Human Intelligence (CI/HUMINT) occupational field is currently seeking qualified Marines to occupy this specialized military occupational specialty. MARADMIN 290-20 contains more information about prerequisites, retention bonuses and career opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764289
    VIRIN: 200821-M-GG264-473
    Filename: DOD_107954325
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    This work, Marine Minute: Counter Intel Career Opportunities, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Intelligence
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    COVID-19
    MARDMACOVID19
    MARADMIN 290-20
    Counter Intelligence Career Opportunities

