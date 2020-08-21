The U.S. Marine Corps Counterintelligence/Human Intelligence (CI/HUMINT) occupational field is currently seeking qualified Marines to occupy this specialized military occupational specialty. MARADMIN 290-20 contains more information about prerequisites, retention bonuses and career opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 14:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764289
|VIRIN:
|200821-M-GG264-473
|Filename:
|DOD_107954325
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Counter Intel Career Opportunities, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT