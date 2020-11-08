Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Manpower Management Officer Assignments Roadshow Brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Kristiana Montanez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The annual Officer Roadshow, also known as the Manpower Management Officer Assignments (MMOA) Command Visit, will be augmented with this virtual video.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sergeant Kristiana Montanez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 11:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 764287
    VIRIN: 200811-M-MI724-1002
    Filename: DOD_107954304
    Length: 00:22:04
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manpower Management Officer Assignments Roadshow Brief, by Sgt Kristiana Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MMOA
    Roadshow
    Manpower Management Officer Assignments

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT