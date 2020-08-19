Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Responders conduct a fire drill at the Golden Ray wreck site

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Responders conduct a fire drill at the Golden Ray wreck site in St. Simons Sound, Georgia as a part of on-going operations on Aug. 19, 2020. Responders conduct exercises using a variety of equipment to augment the purpose-built fire fighting system installed on the Golden Ray for cooling during cutting operations and as a primary resource for firefighting. St. Simons Sound Incident video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764282
    VIRIN: 200819-G-SF967-090
    Filename: DOD_107954199
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Responders conduct a fire drill at the Golden Ray wreck site, by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

