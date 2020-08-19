Responders conduct a fire drill at the Golden Ray wreck site in St. Simons Sound, Georgia as a part of on-going operations on Aug. 19, 2020. Responders conduct exercises using a variety of equipment to augment the purpose-built fire fighting system installed on the Golden Ray for cooling during cutting operations and as a primary resource for firefighting. St. Simons Sound Incident video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764282
|VIRIN:
|200819-G-SF967-090
|Filename:
|DOD_107954199
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Responders conduct a fire drill at the Golden Ray wreck site, by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
