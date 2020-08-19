video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Responders conduct a fire drill at the Golden Ray wreck site in St. Simons Sound, Georgia as a part of on-going operations on Aug. 19, 2020. Responders conduct exercises using a variety of equipment to augment the purpose-built fire fighting system installed on the Golden Ray for cooling during cutting operations and as a primary resource for firefighting. St. Simons Sound Incident video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes.