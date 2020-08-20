Montana National Guard Annual Training Highlights 2020

A compilation of Montana Army National Guard units from across the state conducting annual training to ensure mission readiness this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Emily Simonson)
Royalty Free Music from Bensound.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 11:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764279
|VIRIN:
|200820-Z-UZ129-049
|Filename:
|DOD_107954148
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|MT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT