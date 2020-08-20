Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Montana National Guard Annual Training Highlights 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Spc. Emily Simonson 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    A compilation of Montana Army National Guard units from across the state conducting annual training to ensure mission readiness this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Emily Simonson)

    Royalty Free Music from Bensound.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764279
    VIRIN: 200820-Z-UZ129-049
    Filename: DOD_107954148
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MT, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Montana Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Highlights

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT