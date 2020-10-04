Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Infiltration Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Have you ever wondered what it is like to go through the infiltration course at Fort Leonard Wood? Here is your chance to crawl along with trainees from Company A, 1st Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764273
    VIRIN: 200410-A-XX000-001
    Filename: DOD_107954110
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infiltration Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    BCT
    Basic Combat Training
    FLW
    Infiltration Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT