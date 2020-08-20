Marine Raider GySgt. Diego Pongo Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

On August 20, 2020 Marine Corps Body Bearers, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., paid final tribute to Gunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo during a full honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery. Pongo, a Marine Raider, was killed during combat operations in Iraq, March 8, 2020. Barracks Marines had the solemn and honorable duty of conducting Pongo’s Dignified Transfer at Dover Air Force Base on March 11, 2020, and today escorted him to his final resting place.
