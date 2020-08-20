Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Raider GySgt. Diego Pongo Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Robert Knapp and Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    On August 20, 2020 Marine Corps Body Bearers, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., paid final tribute to Gunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo during a full honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery. Pongo, a Marine Raider, was killed during combat operations in Iraq, March 8, 2020. Barracks Marines had the solemn and honorable duty of conducting Pongo’s Dignified Transfer at Dover Air Force Base on March 11, 2020, and today escorted him to his final resting place.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 08:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764269
    VIRIN: 200820-M-RU248-001
    Filename: DOD_107954051
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Hometown: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Raider GySgt. Diego Pongo Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery, by Sgt Robert Knapp and LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    arlington
    marines
    body bearers
    marine raider
    spititus invictus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT