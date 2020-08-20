Marine Raider GySgt. Diego Pongo Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764269" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On August 20, 2020 Marine Corps Body Bearers, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., paid final tribute to Gunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo during a full honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery. Pongo, a Marine Raider, was killed during combat operations in Iraq, March 8, 2020. Barracks Marines had the solemn and honorable duty of conducting Pongo’s Dignified Transfer at Dover Air Force Base on March 11, 2020, and today escorted him to his final resting place.