380 AEW Mission Video

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing is a forward-deployed group of those professional Airmen charged with executing the Air Forces Central Command Commander’s mission. Deliver combat airpower across all five Air Force core missions, stand ready to Defend the region against any adversary and Develop enduring host nation relationships and combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)