    380 AEW Mission Video

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing is a forward-deployed group of those professional Airmen charged with executing the Air Forces Central Command Commander’s mission. Deliver combat airpower across all five Air Force core missions, stand ready to Defend the region against any adversary and Develop enduring host nation relationships and combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380 AEW Mission Video, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #U.S. Central Command #U.S. Air Forces Central Command #Air Combat Command #Air Force Reserve #U.S.

