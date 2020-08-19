AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing is a forward-deployed group of those professional Airmen charged with executing the Air Forces Central Command Commander’s mission. Deliver combat airpower across all five Air Force core missions, stand ready to Defend the region against any adversary and Develop enduring host nation relationships and combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 08:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764268
|VIRIN:
|200819-F-BT552-086
|Filename:
|DOD_107954049
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 380 AEW Mission Video, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS
