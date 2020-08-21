USAFE Spark Tank 21 Promo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764248" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CMSgt Randy Kwiatkowski, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Third Air Force, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, calls on all innovative Airmen to participate in Spark Tank 21. Spark Tank is an annual competition in which Airmen are encouraged to submit their innovative ideas to improve Air Force processes and products. The program is part of the Air Force’s effort to build and further its culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Airmen submit their ideas through the Ideascale website, https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/, and finalists are chosen to present their ideas to Air Force senior leaders at the Air Warfare Symposium.

The finalists compete for the funding, personnel or other necessary resources to implement their ideas.