CMSgt Randy Kwiatkowski, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Third Air Force, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, calls on all innovative Airmen to participate in Spark Tank 21. Spark Tank is an annual competition in which Airmen are encouraged to submit their innovative ideas to improve Air Force processes and products. The program is part of the Air Force’s effort to build and further its culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Airmen submit their ideas through the Ideascale website, https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/, and finalists are chosen to present their ideas to Air Force senior leaders at the Air Warfare Symposium.
The finalists compete for the funding, personnel or other necessary resources to implement their ideas.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 05:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|764248
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-QP609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107953882
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE Spark Tank 21 Promo, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT