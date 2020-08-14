200814-N-ZJ713-001
NAPLES, Italy. USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) pulled into port before deploying to the 6th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Stanley)
Interviews:
VADM Gene Black
Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet
MajGen Stephen M. Neary
Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe & Africa
CAPT David L. Gray Jr.
Commanding Officer (BLUE), USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4)
Narrator:
PO2 Jake Stanley
Reporting
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 05:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|764247
|VIRIN:
|200814-N-ZJ713-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107953863
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200814-N-ZJ713-001, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT