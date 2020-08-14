Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200814-N-ZJ713-001

    ITALY

    08.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    200814-N-ZJ713-001
    NAPLES, Italy. USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) pulled into port before deploying to the 6th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Stanley)

    Interviews:
    VADM Gene Black
    Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet

    MajGen Stephen M. Neary
    Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe & Africa

    CAPT David L. Gray Jr.
    Commanding Officer (BLUE), USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4)

    Narrator:
    PO2 Jake Stanley
    Reporting

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 05:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 764247
    VIRIN: 200814-N-ZJ713-001
    Filename: DOD_107953863
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200814-N-ZJ713-001, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples
    Italy
    AFRICOM
    6th Fleet
    Sixth Fleet
    Port Visit
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams
    HWW

