    Battle Group Poland launches Cougar Crawl

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    Battle Group Poland

    Battle Group Poland launched Cougar Crawl Aug. 18-19, 2020, in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. Cougar Crawl is a fires integration exercise that exhibits the interoperability and integration of Battle Group Poland's multinational, indirect fire assets. Exercises like Cougar Crawl demonstrate the collective and individual resolve of NATO and its will to provide a combat-effective, responsive and flexible military capability that is able to respond to any potential adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 04:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764238
    VIRIN: 200820-A-UW671-202
    Filename: DOD_107953780
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Group Poland launches Cougar Crawl, by SSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S.
    U.K.
    eFP
    Croatia
    Poland
    MLRS
    2nd Squadron
    USAREUR
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    2CR
    StrongEurope
    BPTA

