Battle Group Poland launches Cougar Crawl

Battle Group Poland launched Cougar Crawl Aug. 18-19, 2020, in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. Cougar Crawl is a fires integration exercise that exhibits the interoperability and integration of Battle Group Poland's multinational, indirect fire assets. Exercises like Cougar Crawl demonstrate the collective and individual resolve of NATO and its will to provide a combat-effective, responsive and flexible military capability that is able to respond to any potential adversaries.