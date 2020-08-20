Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard high endurance cutter decommissioned after 52 years of distinguished service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The Coast Guard Cutter Mellon (WHEC 717) is decommissioned during a small ceremony in Seattle, Aug. 20, 2020. The Seattle-based Mellon, a 378-foot high endurance cutter, served the Coast Guard by conducting missions worldwide for 52 years before its decommissioning. U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Apprentice Nathan Gonzales.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764228
    VIRIN: 200820-G-G0200-1001
    Filename: DOD_107953738
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard high endurance cutter decommissioned after 52 years of distinguished service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    USCG
    Seattle
    Coast Guard
    WHEC 717
    USCGC Mellon
    decommission
    WHEC
    Mellon
    Coast Guard Cutter Mellon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT