The Coast Guard Cutter Mellon (WHEC 717) is decommissioned during a small ceremony in Seattle, Aug. 20, 2020. The Seattle-based Mellon, a 378-foot high endurance cutter, served the Coast Guard by conducting missions worldwide for 52 years before its decommissioning. U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Apprentice Nathan Gonzales.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 03:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764228
|VIRIN:
|200820-G-G0200-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107953738
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard high endurance cutter decommissioned after 52 years of distinguished service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT