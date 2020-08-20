NORAD, Northcom, Spacecom Get New Commanders

Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck succeeds Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy as the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, followed by Army Gen. James H. Dickinson succeeding Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond as the commander of U.S. Space Command during ceremonies at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020. O'Shaughnessy is retiring from active duty after 34 years of military service.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 03:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|764221
|Filename:
|DOD_107953706
|Length:
|02:07:29
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
