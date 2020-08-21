25th FS warthogs fly on Guam

6 A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, South Korea, deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for routine flight training, Aug. 10-21, 2020. The 25th FS tested the capabilities of the aircraft, familiarized with wingman tactics, and air refueling. The Thunderbolt II is a highly accurate, global reach airframe that provides U.S. and coalition forces a maneuverable close air support and precision strike platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
