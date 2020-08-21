Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FS warthogs fly on Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    6 A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, South Korea, deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for routine flight training, Aug. 10-21, 2020. The 25th FS tested the capabilities of the aircraft, familiarized with wingman tactics, and air refueling. The Thunderbolt II is a highly accurate, global reach airframe that provides U.S. and coalition forces a maneuverable close air support and precision strike platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 02:11
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
