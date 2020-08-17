Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd IBCT MDF and Port Ops

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct vehicle inspections at the Multiple Deployment Facility on Wheeler Army Airfield and port operations at Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on August 17-18, 2020.

    Around 2,000 pieces of equipment will be shipped within the next few weeks for the brigade's upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

