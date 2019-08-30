Dragon Forge 2019

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen and Officers with the 644th Combat Communications Squadron on Andersen Air Force Base take part in the three week combat-readiness exercise Dragon Forge, August 28th 2019 at Andersen Air Force Base Guam. Dragon Forge is geared to prepare 644 CBCS Airmen to deploy in a multitude of environments and perform their job.