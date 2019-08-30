Airmen and Officers with the 644th Combat Communications Squadron on Andersen Air Force Base take part in the three week combat-readiness exercise Dragon Forge, August 28th 2019 at Andersen Air Force Base Guam. Dragon Forge is geared to prepare 644 CBCS Airmen to deploy in a multitude of environments and perform their job.
|08.30.2019
|08.21.2020 00:19
|Video Productions
|764214
|190830-F-XT896-788
|DOD_107953672
|00:02:35
|GU
|4
|1
|1
|0
This work, Dragon Forge 2019, by SrA Amir Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
