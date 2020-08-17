Airmen serve at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. during COVID-19.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764204" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Erick Aponte Guzman and U.S. Air Force Capt. Hiroko Akuzawa, Emergency Medical Physicians, 60th Medical Group, provide insight into their day to day duties and procedures as medical providers during their deployment to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif, August 17, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (Mich. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aaron Good).