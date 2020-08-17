U.S. Air Force Maj. Erick Aponte Guzman and U.S. Air Force Capt. Hiroko Akuzawa, Emergency Medical Physicians, 60th Medical Group, provide insight into their day to day duties and procedures as medical providers during their deployment to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif, August 17, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (Mich. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aaron Good).
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 21:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764204
|VIRIN:
|200817-A-OS192-899
|Filename:
|DOD_107953449
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen serve at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. during COVID-19., by SPC Aaron Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT