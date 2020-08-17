Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen serve at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. during COVID-19.

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Video by Spc. Aaron Good 

    46th Military Police Command

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Erick Aponte Guzman and U.S. Air Force Capt. Hiroko Akuzawa, Emergency Medical Physicians, 60th Medical Group, provide insight into their day to day duties and procedures as medical providers during their deployment to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif, August 17, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (Mich. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aaron Good).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 21:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764204
    VIRIN: 200817-A-OS192-899
    Filename: DOD_107953449
    Length: 00:07:04
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US 
    This work, Airmen serve at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. during COVID-19., by SPC Aaron Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    michigan army national guard
    Covid-19
    46MP Command

