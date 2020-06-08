Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPR PSA: ⁣We are here for you

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    A message from your Wyoming National Guard Sexual Assault Prevention & Response (SAPR) program which features Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general, Wyoming National Guard. The SAPR hotline is available 24/7. You can call (307) 772-1850 or the WYNG helpline at (307) 772-1850. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)



    Additional credit:
    Teleprompter - Cpl. Kristina Kranz
    Boom Microphone Operator - Spc. Bradley Archer

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 19:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 764200
    VIRIN: 200806-Z-KB070-0006
    Filename: DOD_107953384
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR PSA: ⁣We are here for you, by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

