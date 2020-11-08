Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    San Pedro River Border Barrier Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors construct bridge piles on the San Pedro River bank at a border barrier project near Naco, Arizona, Aug. 11. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 18:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764194
    VIRIN: 200811-A-RY318-901
    Filename: DOD_107953351
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Pedro River Border Barrier Project, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    border barrier
    border wall
    South Pacific Border District
    SPB
    USACESPB
    Tucson 9
    San Pedro River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT