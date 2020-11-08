U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors construct bridge piles on the San Pedro River bank at a border barrier project near Naco, Arizona, Aug. 11. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 18:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764194
|VIRIN:
|200811-A-RY318-901
|Filename:
|DOD_107953351
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, San Pedro River Border Barrier Project, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT