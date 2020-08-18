USS Chung-Hoon RIMPAC 2020

200818-N-LI768-1001
PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2020) – U.S. Navy Sailors load MK 45 five-inch gun projectiles in deep magazine aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
08.18.2020
08.20.2020
B-Roll
764190
200818-N-LI768-1001
DOD_107953295
00:00:30
PACIFIC OCEAN
