    USS Chung-Hoon RIMPAC 2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200818-N-LI768-1001
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2020) – U.S. Navy Sailors load MK 45 five-inch gun projectiles in deep magazine aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764190
    VIRIN: 200818-N-LI768-1001
    Filename: DOD_107953295
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    USN
    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93
    RIMPAC
    C3F
    PACFLT
    Commander U.S. 3rd Fleet
    INDO-PACOM

