Senior enlisted leaders discuss COVID-19 procedures for local DODEA school parents

Sgt. Maj. Charles Metzger, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune sergeant major, and Sgt. Maj. Lonnie Travis, II Marine Expeditionary Force sergeant major, discuss the critical steps parents need to take before their children enter the school or board the bus for any Department of Defense Education Activity and Camp Lejeune Community Schools facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)
08.20.2020
08.20.2020
PSA
|Location:
MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
