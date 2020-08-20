Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior enlisted leaders discuss COVID-19 procedures for local DODEA school parents

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Sgt. Maj. Charles Metzger, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune sergeant major, and Sgt. Maj. Lonnie Travis, II Marine Expeditionary Force sergeant major, discuss the critical steps parents need to take before their children enter the school or board the bus for any Department of Defense Education Activity and Camp Lejeune Community Schools facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 18:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 764189
    VIRIN: 200820-M-MO243-0001
    Filename: DOD_107953290
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior enlisted leaders discuss COVID-19 procedures for local DODEA school parents, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

