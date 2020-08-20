United States Space Command Change of Command Ceremony

Army General James H. Dickinson assumes command of U.S. SPACECOM from Air Force General John W. Raymond.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 19:31
|Category:
|Video ID:
|764183
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-TM170-012
|Filename:
|DOD_107953176
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
