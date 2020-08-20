Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Space Command Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Salanitri 

    United States Space Command

    Army General James H. Dickinson assumes command of U.S. SPACECOM from Air Force General John W. Raymond.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 19:31
    Video ID: 764183
    VIRIN: 200820-F-TM170-012
    Filename: DOD_107953176
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Space Command Change of Command Ceremony, by MSgt David Salanitri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SPACECOM

