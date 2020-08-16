Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ocean City Airshow 2020 Highlight Reel

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    Highlight reel from the 2020 Ocean City Airshow.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764182
    VIRIN: 200820-F-XJ149-0001
    Filename: DOD_107953149
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ocean City Airshow 2020 Highlight Reel, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    aviation
    Ocean City
    F-35A
    F-35A Lightning II
    BEO
    Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe
    Ocean City Airshow 2020
    FET35

