Troops in the Montana Army National Guard have the ability to transfer to new Military Occupation Specialties during their careers. This is a trailer to a mini documentary video that will be released in the near future.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 17:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764181
|VIRIN:
|200820-Z-JW967-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107953091
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Retention Military Occupation Specialty Transfer Long Doc Trailer, by SGT David Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
