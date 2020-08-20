Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing with Update on U.S. Security Cooperation and Defense Trade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State     

    Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing with Update on U.S. Security Cooperation and Defense Trade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 16:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 764166
    Filename: DOD_107952899
    Length: 01:01:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT