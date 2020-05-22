Col. Falzarano Memorial Video

Video tribute played at the memorial for the 21st Space Wing Commander Col. Thomas Falzarano, at Peterson Air Force Base, May 27,2020. Falzarano died of apparent natural causes on May 12, 2020. Interviews were shot and edited by members of the 21st Space Wing PA office.
