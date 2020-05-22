Col. Falzarano Memorial Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video tribute played at the memorial for the 21st Space Wing Commander Col. Thomas Falzarano, at Peterson Air Force Base, May 27,2020. Falzarano died of apparent natural causes on May 12, 2020. Interviews were shot and edited by members of the 21st Space Wing PA office.