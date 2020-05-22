Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Falzarano Memorial Video

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    Video tribute played at the memorial for the 21st Space Wing Commander Col. Thomas Falzarano, at Peterson Air Force Base, May 27,2020. Falzarano died of apparent natural causes on May 12, 2020. Interviews were shot and edited by members of the 21st Space Wing PA office.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 15:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764162
    VIRIN: 200522-F-gr961-1001
    PIN: 616666
    Filename: DOD_107952790
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    memorial
    21st space wing
    21 sw
    Flazarano

