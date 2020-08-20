Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Defense Official Briefs Media at the Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, updates reporters on COVID-19 and other current topics from the Pentagon, Aug. 20, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Defense Official Briefs Media at the Pentagon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

